David R. Donaldson
1954 - 2020
Martinez, Georgia—David R. Donaldson, 65, entered into rest August 20, 2020, husband of Rebecca Rodgers Donaldson.
David a native of Shawnee, Ok, moved to Augusta in 1974 he was stationed at Fort Gordon to finish his military career. After retiring he worked for the City of Augusta, he was retired E7-SFC in the US Army and was a disabled veteran. He was a loving father and grandfather, he loved sports, bowling, fishing, playing cards, meals with family.
Additional survivors include his son, David Royce Donaldson, II; daughters, Dana Christine Jackson (Henry); Kelly Nichole Tubbs (Andrew); Katie Donaldson Brigham (Jason); mother, Mary Ellen Sparks Coffee, seven grandchildren, Megan Ann Simonsen, Mathew James Jackson, Caitlin Nichole Whitt, Samuel Jason Brigham, Caroline Lily Brigham, Myles Nicholas Tubbs and Zanna Nichole Tubbs. Four great grandchildren, Gunnar, Avalyn, Memphis and Grayson. He is preceded in death by his father Royce Donaldson, brother, Sam Donaldson.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church Chapel with Reverend Greg Hatfield officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Augusta Warrior Project 701 Green Street Augusta, Georgia 30901.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/26/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
