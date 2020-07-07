1/1
David Reeves
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Reeves
Augusta, GA —David Jay Reeves, 59, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. David was born in Augusta, GA on January 25, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents David Reeves and Effie
Harrison. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Brenau University and served the
Richmond County Sheriff's Department for a total of 18 years before medically retiring. David is survived by his wife Tara, his son Christopher, and his sister Deborah.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 9, 2020 from 6pm-7pm at Thomas L. King Funeral Home located at 124 Davis Rd, Augusta, GA 30907. There will be a private burial on July 10, 2020 at Fort Creek Baptist Church in Dearing, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Public Safety Memorial Grant
Fund via check. Please make checks payable to "Georgia Student Finance Authority" and write "Public
Safety Memorial Grant" in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:
Georgia Student Finance Authority
Attention: Connie Gu
2082 East Exchange Place
Tucker, GA 30084
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/08/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Burial
Fort Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ricky Saxon
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved