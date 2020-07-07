David Reeves
Augusta, GA —David Jay Reeves, 59, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. David was born in Augusta, GA on January 25, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents David Reeves and Effie
Harrison. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Brenau University and served the
Richmond County Sheriff's Department for a total of 18 years before medically retiring. David is survived by his wife Tara, his son Christopher, and his sister Deborah.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 9, 2020 from 6pm-7pm at Thomas L. King Funeral Home located at 124 Davis Rd, Augusta, GA 30907. There will be a private burial on July 10, 2020 at Fort Creek Baptist Church in Dearing, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Public Safety Memorial Grant
Fund via check. Please make checks payable to "Georgia Student Finance Authority" and write "Public
Safety Memorial Grant" in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:
Georgia Student Finance Authority
Attention: Connie Gu
2082 East Exchange Place
Tucker, GA 30084
