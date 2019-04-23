|
David Robinson, 68, husband of the late Ann Clemons Robinson, entered into rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence.
His memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ray Brown, Mr. Arland Finley, Mr. Richard Moss and Mr. Johnny Ruffner officiating.
David was a retired mechanic, having worked for the Graniteville Co., Regal Textile and Overhead Door of Augusta. He loved to hunt, fish and fly his gyrocopter.
Survivors include his son, Danny Robinson; his daughter, Janie Brown; his sisters, Linda Hutto (Wayne) and Nancy Novak (Rich); his brothers, Daniel Robinson (Teresa), Richard Robinson, Ralph Robinson, Johnny Robinson and Tim Robinson and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Scott and brothers Osmund and Joseph Robinson.
The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the , 516 West Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019