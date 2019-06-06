|
David Joseph Rowe 58, entered into rest Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at University Hospital.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Brothersville Cemetery.
Mr. Rowe was born in Sylacauga, AL and was a self-employed contractor.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lawrie Rowe.
Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Linda Huffman Rowe; companion, Elizabeth Buckner; children, Jerry Rowe, Tyler Rowe, Malissa Rowe, Mason Rowe and Kaylee Rowe; brother, Scott Rowe and his sister, Rochelle Clark.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019