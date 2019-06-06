Home

David Rowe Obituary
David Joseph Rowe 58, entered into rest Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at University Hospital.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Brothersville Cemetery.

Mr. Rowe was born in Sylacauga, AL and was a self-employed contractor.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lawrie Rowe.

Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Linda Huffman Rowe; companion, Elizabeth Buckner; children, Jerry Rowe, Tyler Rowe, Malissa Rowe, Mason Rowe and Kaylee Rowe; brother, Scott Rowe and his sister, Rochelle Clark.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019
