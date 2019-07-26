|
David S. Holmes
Augusta, GA—Mr. David S. Holmes entered into rest on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday July 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. J. R. Hatney officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are his children, Tiffany Holmes, William T. (Laquesha) Holmes, David D. (Kym) Holmes; ten grandchildren; special friend, Rubenia Green; adopted mother, Dr. Clara Cook, and a host of other relatives. Mr. Holmes may be viewed today from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
