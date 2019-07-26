Home

David Holmes
David S. Holmes Obituary
David S. Holmes
Augusta, GA—Mr. David S. Holmes entered into rest on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday July 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. J. R. Hatney officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are his children, Tiffany Holmes, William T. (Laquesha) Holmes, David D. (Kym) Holmes; ten grandchildren; special friend, Rubenia Green; adopted mother, Dr. Clara Cook, and a host of other relatives. Mr. Holmes may be viewed today from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07-28-2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019
