David Sapp
Augusta, Ga—David Gene Sapp, 63, loving husband of Kathy Sapp, entered into rest Friday, September 20, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center from pancreatic cancer. He left us too soon and too young and will be forever missed by those who knew him and loved him.
David, a native of Burke County and lifelong resident of the Augusta area, recently retired from a distinguished career after 26 years of service as Facilities Manager with Augusta Richmond County. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and golf and was an excellent cook. He was a devoted family man and especially enjoyed his role as a grandfather.
In addition to his wife Kathy, David is survived by two sons: Jason Sapp and Chase Sapp; granddaughter: Paisley Sapp; a brother: Harold Sapp (Jeannie); four sisters: Cyndy McElmurray (Ben Swain), Renee Ellenberger (Tom), Lisa McKinney, Pam Mangieri (Tony) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Evans H. Sapp and his mother and stepfather: Dorothy and Ernest Moore.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son. David's nephews will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, one hour prior to the service, at Thomas Poteet & Son.
Memorial contributions may be made to at 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019