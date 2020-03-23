|
|
David Shumake
Grovetown, Georgia—Mr. David Shumake, age 68, of Grovetown, Georgia (previously of Gainesville) passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and safety of everyone the family will have a Celebration of Life Service in Augusta, Georgia at a later date.
Mr. Shumake was born May 15, 1951 to the late Sam David & Myrtle Martin Shumake in Gainesville. He was previously a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Sunbelt Rentals, where he had been the manager of the Scaffolding Division.
Send on-line condolences to www.beggsfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/25/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020