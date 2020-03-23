Home

David Shumake


1951 - 2020
David Shumake Obituary
David Shumake
Grovetown, Georgia—Mr. David Shumake, age 68, of Grovetown, Georgia (previously of Gainesville) passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at University Hospital in Augusta.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and safety of everyone the family will have a Celebration of Life Service in Augusta, Georgia at a later date.
Mr. Shumake was born May 15, 1951 to the late Sam David & Myrtle Martin Shumake in Gainesville. He was previously a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Sunbelt Rentals, where he had been the manager of the Scaffolding Division.
Send on-line condolences to www.beggsfuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/25/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020
