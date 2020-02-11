|
|
David Tremayne Smalley
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. David T. Smalley entered into rest Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Charlie Norwood Veterans Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents David and Dorothy Smalley, siblings, Davina Jones and Darius Smalley and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 15, 2020, at The Path Worship Center, 515 North Belair Road, Augusta. Pastor Robert Williams, officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Georgia. The family is requesting potted plants for the service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/14/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020