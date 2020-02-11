Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
The Path Worship Center
515 North Belair Road
Augusta, GA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David Smalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Tremayne Smalley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Tremayne Smalley Obituary
David Tremayne Smalley
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. David T. Smalley entered into rest Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Charlie Norwood Veterans Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents David and Dorothy Smalley, siblings, Davina Jones and Darius Smalley and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 15, 2020, at The Path Worship Center, 515 North Belair Road, Augusta. Pastor Robert Williams, officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Georgia. The family is requesting potted plants for the service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/14/20

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -