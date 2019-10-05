|
|
David W. O'Connor
North Augusta, SC—Mr. David W. O'Connor, age 61, of North Augusta entered into rest on October 4, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Arlene O'Connor; brothers, Mike O'Connor and Neil O'Connor.
David is survived by his loving wife, Debra O'Connor; daughter, Amber (John) Bannister, and son, Cory O'Connor.
Private family service to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
