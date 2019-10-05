Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for David O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. O'Connor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. O'Connor Obituary
David W. O'Connor
North Augusta, SC—Mr. David W. O'Connor, age 61, of North Augusta entered into rest on October 4, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Arlene O'Connor; brothers, Mike O'Connor and Neil O'Connor.
David is survived by his loving wife, Debra O'Connor; daughter, Amber (John) Bannister, and son, Cory O'Connor.
Private family service to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/06/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now