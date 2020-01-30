The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
David Williams


1953 - 2020
David Williams
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Mr. David Ulmer Williams, 66, loving husband of Sandy Williams.
David was born and grew up in Allendale, SC and moved to Augusta in 1990.
He graduated from USC with a bachelor's in business management and was a huge Gamecock fan as well as avid golfer. He was a member of Warren Baptist Church and The Duncan Mullenix Sunday School Class. David would do anything for anybody, could make friends with anyone because he never met a stranger. He was also a friend of Bill. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by many.
Including his wife, Sandy, David is survived by his daughters: Marie Puckett (Brandon) and Robin Hilands (Wes); bonus daughter: Kaylee Hanchey (Taylor); grandchildren: William, Charlotte and Emerson Puckett, Harrison and Parker Hilands; brothers: Rev. Sammy Williams (Lynda) and Lee Williams. He is predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Ruth Williams.
A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with his brother, Rev. Sammy Williams officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hale House Foundation at 402 Walker St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Sunday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 1-31-2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020
