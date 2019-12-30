|
|
David Wilson
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Sunday, December 29, 2019, Mr. David Sheridan Wilson, 57, loving husband of Coni Wilson.
David loved the Lord and served Him at Curtis Baptist Church where he was a member his whole life. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, trail riding, and being outdoors but he found his greatest joy in serving others as he was a selfless man. He worked for Zep Manufacturing for 25 years. David was a devoted husband and father and will be missed by all who knew him.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Stefanie Shoemake (Buster), Tiffany Coleman (Jerry), Chloe Wilson, and Abigail Wilson; grandchildren: Haley, Lexi, Zoey, Kayleigh, Addison, and Alex; sister: Cathyle Wilson Caywood (Curt); and brothers: Jonathan Wilson (Jill) and Eric Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sheridan Wilson and Penelope Ann Wilson.
The funeral service will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Curtis Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Sterling officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Curtis Baptist Church and School, 1348 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019