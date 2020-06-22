David Woodrow Jenkins Sr.
David Woodrow Jenkins, Sr.
Grovetown, Georgia—US Army SFC (Ret) David Woodrow Jenkins, Sr., 82, husband of 61 years of Faye B. Jenkins, entered into rest on Sunday, June 22, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Jenkins was born in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Hal Thomas and Naomi Jenkins. He was retired from the United States Army having served in Korea and Vietnam. He was an avid Civil War historian and loved fishing and metal detecting. He was a loving husband, father and Papa.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Faye B. Jenkins, children, David Woodrow Jenkins, Jr. (Lynette), James A. Jenkins (Nancy), Hal T. Jenkins (Stephanie), Denise Thigpen (Tony) and Michelle Ledbetter (Eddie); one brother, Hal Thomas Jenkins, Jr.; one sister, Judy Wilcox; ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 23, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
