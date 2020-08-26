Davis Wayne Morgan
Hephzibah, GA—Davis Wayne Morgan, 84, husband of Pauline Turner Morgan, entered into rest Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Randy Reese, Reverend Lloyd Greene, and Reverend Perry Key officiating. Friends and family are asked to assemble at the graveside.
Mr. Morgan, son of the late Leona McKenzie Morgan and Daivd Morgan, was a native Augustan and was a twenty-one year veteran of the United States Army. He served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War before his retirement. He was then a maintenance supervisor for Boral Bricks. He was a life member of the VFW and a member of American Legion Post #178. He was also a member of Mt Lebanon Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Hyman; his sister, Judy Dennis, and his brother, Edward Morgan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Deborah Parkerson, Sandra Chancey (Jay), Tamara Browning (Kevin), Bridgette Hyman, Brittany Hyman, and Barry Hyman (Taylor); seventeen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; his brothers, Thomas Morgan, and Donald Morgan; and his sisters, Ann Mincey, Dorothy Lyons, Janice Weatherford, and Margie Doss.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 27, from 1:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 3965 Deans Bridge Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
