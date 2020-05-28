|
Mr. Davius S. Johnson
Graniteville, SC—Mr. Darius Shaborne Johnson, entered into rest May 24, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. C. Moses Myers officiating. Survivors include his children, Destiny E. Johnson, Imani M. Johnson, Laniyah Johnson, Alyasiah Johnson, Aubrey Johnson and Nehemiah Johnson;his parents,Gregory Johnson and Dale "Lynette" Johnson; a brother, Deion Jamal Johnson; paternal grandparents, James and Aldenia Johnson; maternal grandparents, George and Essie Barnes; a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be from 3-5:30 pm. today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 29, 2020
