Dawn Marie Wofford
Augusta, GA—Dawn Marie Wofford entered into rest Monday, July 19, 2020, in Doctors Hospital. Her memories will be cherish by her children; Amber Wofford and Austin Wofford; mother, Rhudine Givens; brother; Robert Givens; grandson, Isaiah Holmes; other relatives and loving friends.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 24th, at Church of Christ, 1002 D'Antignac Street, with Brother Roland Cumbee, officiating.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
