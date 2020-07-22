1/1
Dawn Marie Wofford
{ "" }
Dawn Marie Wofford
Augusta, GA—Dawn Marie Wofford entered into rest Monday, July 19, 2020, in Doctors Hospital. Her memories will be cherish by her children; Amber Wofford and Austin Wofford; mother, Rhudine Givens; brother; Robert Givens; grandson, Isaiah Holmes; other relatives and loving friends.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 24th, at Church of Christ, 1002 D'Antignac Street, with Brother Roland Cumbee, officiating.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Memories & Condolences

