Martinez, GA—Dawn S. Roach, age 61, of Augusta, GA, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, October 19, 2020.
Dawn is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas S. Roach Jr.; two children, Marshall Roach of Washington D.C. and Bailee Yarbrough and husband, Colin of Houston, Texas; and four siblings, Joseph Stewart and wife, Louise of Naples, Florida, Edward Stewart and wife, Brenda of Jefferson City, Missouri, Mary Nardone of Atlanta, Georgia, and Richard Stewart of Stuart, VA.
Dawn was born at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital to Joseph D. Stewart, a Master Chief in the U.S. Navy, and Velma C. Stewart West. Growing up as a proud Navy daughter, Dawn lived all over the country, before returning to Virginia, the state that she always considered home. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1980 with a degree in English. An avid reader, she devoured books quickly and amassed a large personal library.
Dawn had a lifetime love of teaching, having spent over 25 years shaping the lives of generations of young people from elementary to high school and Sunday school, retiring from Southampton County Public Schools. She especially loved teaching Virginia history and was always proud to be a Virginian, even after moving to Georgia. Dawn was known by all for her generous and creative spirit. She had a gift for arts and crafts, with her handmade wreaths hanging on the doors of friends and family across the country. She loved animals and always had them nearby, passing this love to her children.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love of country and the civic process, to which she dedicated her life's teaching, Mrs. Roach requested that you go vote. Donations can also be made in her honor at Golden Harvest Food Bank, https://goldenharvest.org
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Newville Baptist Church Cemetery in Waverly, VA with Rev. Ron Sowers officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/22/2020