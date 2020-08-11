1/1
Deane Brown
1939 - 2020
Aiken, SC—Deane Frank Brown, 81, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Aiken Regional Hospital after a brief illness. Deane is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Wynell (Winnie) A. Brown whom he married on March 28, 1984 in Aiken SC.
Deane was born in Gilbertville, MA to his parents, the late Roberta Jane Brown and Dean Ralph Brown, Sr. After he graduated from Bellows Falls High School, in Vermont, he enlisted in the Army, and was stationed in Fort Gordon, Augusta GA. He achieved the rank of corporal in the US Army Military Police and was stationed in France and Germany before receiving an honorable discharge in 1962.
Deane had a successful career as a truck driver and supervisor for 42 years at Overnite Transportation. After retirement he enjoyed caring for his yard and flowers, playing golf with his favorite buddies at the Houndslake Country Club, traveling in his motor home, and spending four months out of the year in Fort Myers FL at the Raintree Resort with his beloved wife Winnie.
Deane is survived by his children Cristy Lynn Brown of Winston-Salem, NC, Martin Wayne Brown of Cancun, Mexico, and a step son, Charles McGahee, Jr. of Greenville, SC. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Jane Lucia of Bellows Falls, VT and his brother, Dean Ralph Brown, Jr., of Margate, FL. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Marlene Barbara (Chickie) Morse.
Above all Deane adored his beautiful wife Winnie, and loved his children, grandchildren, and his extended family. He was a man of strength and love. Everyone who knew him loved his teasing, joking, and sense of humor. He was a second father to many of his nieces and nephews. His childhood nickname was Bucko and they always referred to him as Uncle Buck. His step grandchildren called him Papa Deane.
A graveside service will be held 1:00PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum in Aiken SC (4524 Whiskey Road). In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association at 516 West Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841. We ask that all guests and family members attending the graveside service practice social distancing and, if medically able, to wear a mask.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/12/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
August 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Jimmy Harden
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
