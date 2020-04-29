The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
1946 - 2020
Deanna Cliett Williams
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Deanna Cliett Williams, beloved wife of Jack Williams for over 50 years, entered into rest on April 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastor Heyward Horton officiating. Mrs. Williams was born in Augusta GA, and was the daughter of the late George and Bessie Cliett. In addition to her parents Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by one daughter Sabrina Williams, two brothers Alvin and Everette, Cliett and one sister Barbara Powell.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her two sons Jackie Todd Williams, and Devon F. Parker, three brothers Fennis, Ricky, and Darryl Cliett, three sisters Carol Hobbs, Debra Thomaston, and Rhonda Flanders, and three grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/30/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020
