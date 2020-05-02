|
Debbie Prince
Evans, GA—Debbie Prince, age 66, entered into rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Debbie was born in Waynesboro to the late Harry Smith and Earllene Reese Smith. She received an accounting degree from Augusta College and served as an accountant for the Medical College of Georgia now known as Augusta University Health System for more than 30 years. Following retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the hospital, gardening, and reading.
Debbie is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer Hill (Chris) of Martinez, Laramie Prince of Augusta, and Hayley Prince of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Clayton, Michael, and Ben Hill; her beloved cat, Auden; her "fur-grandbabies," Hattie, Cora, and Lilly; and several loving cousins.
Services were private at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, Georgia 30909-5626.
