Deborah Dodgen Stevens, returned to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Debbie was a loving wife to her husband of 42 years, Johnny Stevens, and beloved mother and grandmother to her two daughters and four grandchildren. She was a talented singer and organist and served her church and community for many years, bringing joy to so many that were blessed to hear her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Jennifer Hale (Samuel) and Amanda van der Linden (Mark), and by her grandchildren: Banks van der Linden, Elizabeth Ann Hale, Knox van der Linden, and Benjamin Hale. Surviving loved ones includes her brother, George Dodgen (Melba) and her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews whom she loved dearly and took great pleasure in watching grow. She is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Dodgen, and her brother Luther Dodgen (Susan), with whom she is now happily reunited in the arms of Christ.
Funeral and memorial services will be performed on Wednesday, June 12 at 1:00 at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 2527 Highway 88, Hephzibah, Georgia 30815. Dr. Michael Wren (Hephzibah Baptist Church) and Dr. Tommy Meador (Northwood Baptist Church) will preside over the funeral processions.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 11 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hephzibah Baptist Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 11, 2019