Deborah Lee Carr Overstreet
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Deborah Lee Carr Overstreet beloved wife of Frank Edward Overstreet, of Augusta GA, entered into rest on June 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastors Randy and Mary Byrd Officiating. Mrs. Overstreet was born in Virginia on September 23, 1957 to the late Shirley Carr and Anna Sherffield Carr. She was a homemaker. She was a foster child mother and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents Mrs. Overstreet was preceded in death by her daughter Hope Louann Overstreet, her brother Kenny Carr, and her sister Shirley Rabitsch. In addition to her husband she is survived by her two daughters Abby Marie Overstreet of Evans, Barbara Jean Rivera' Rentas of Augusta, two brothers Jerry Carr of Jacksonville Fla., Gary Carr of Augusta, two sisters Sandy Peel of Harlem, Brenda Massenburg of Augusta, and 7 grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/16/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.