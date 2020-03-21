|
Deborah Parrish-Brantley
Augusta, GA—Deborah Parrish-Brantley, 48, wife of 21 years to Michael J. Brantley, entered into the beautiful gates of heaven on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Deborah, daughter of Betty Parrish and the late Albert Parrish, was born and raised in Augusta. She had a passion for helping others, and for bringing joy into everyone's life. She was a very loving and caring woman that could light up a room with her smile that shined so brightly it was like the sunshine after a rainy day. Her wings were ready but many hearts were not. She will be well loved and missed by those whose hearts she touched.
In addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by her children, Kelsey Leanne Parrish and Kyle Chase Parrish; her siblings, Robbie Parrish, Lynn Coggins, Donald Parrish, and Angela Parrish; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/22/2020
