Debra Davidson
Augusta, GA—Debra Jean Davidson, 66, entered into rest Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Debra was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She graduated from Glenn Hills High School and attended Augusta College. She retired after 37 years as a medical technologist as the hematology supervisor in the lab at Doctors Hospital. She enjoyed photography, dogs, particularly her dachshunds Grace, Muffin, Sadie, and Maggie and spending time with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. Also, she enjoyed Tennessee Volunteer basketball under Pat Summitt. Debra cared more about others than herself and loved the people she worked with.
Family members include her sisters: Rachel D. Brewer (Marshall) and Sheryl D. Tarpley (Barry); nieces and nephews: Jason Brewer (Nicole), Deborah-Anne Whitfield (Scott), Claire Tarpley Whitlow (Michael), and John Aaron Tarpley (Keirsten); and great nieces and nephews: Addison Brewer, Sarah Scott Whitfield, Hampton Whitfield, Hank Whitlow, and Emma Tarpley. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Davidson.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the following people for the unflagging care and compassion they exhibited toward Debra over the last several years: Kimberly and the staff at Marshall Pines; Carol, Tom, and Sandra from Trinity Hospice; and the staff from MYD Services. You will never know how much we appreciate each one of you for the love and support that you provided Debra as you cared for her and also to our family as you walked with us through this process.
The memorial service will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809 or to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Dr., Augusta, GA 30909.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
