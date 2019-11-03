|
Debra Hobbs
Bartow, Georgia—Mrs. Debra Walden Hobbs, age 64 of Bartow died Saturday November 2, 2019
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday November 6, 2019 in the Old Bethel Baptist Church in Bartow with Rev. Larry Fincher officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot of Louisville City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Hobbs, Travis Walden, Zach Hughes, Justen Huff, Auston Newsome & Brandon Nunn.
Debra was a native of Louisville, a daughter of the late Charlie Green Walden and Johnnie May Story Walden. She was a 1975 graduate of Louisville high school, retired from Civil Service at Fort Gordan after 35 years of service, was a lifelong member of Old Bethel Baptist Church in Bartow and the Red Hat Society.
Debra was preceded in death by her father and is survived by son & daughter in-law, Danny & Melanie Hobbs of Thomson, mother, Johnnie May Walden, of Bartow, brother & sister in-law, Charlie & Pam Walden of Bartow, sister & brother in-law, Karen & Chuck Mouton, of Sulphur, LA, several nieces & nephews and many friends.
The Hobbs family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday November 5, at the funeral home.
For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 1275 Old Bethel Church Road, Bartow, Ga. 30413.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
