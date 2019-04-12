Entered into rest Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Debra Jean Cline Crawley, 60, loving wife of 35 years to Timothy James Crawley.



Mrs. Crawley was a longtime Augusta area resident. She worked in the cafeteria at Riverside Middle School, which she greatly enjoyed. She was beloved by many family members.



In addition to her husband, family members include: two sisters, Sheryl Cline (Sonny) and Joan Cline Hickman (Thomas); a brother, Jimmy Cline; her mother-in-law Billie Crawley; brothers-in-law: David Crawley (Connie) and Robert Crawley (Tracy); and many other loving family members. Mrs. Crawley is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel Cline, and her brother, Dean Cline.



The family would like to thank Hands of Grace Hospice for their compassionate care of Mrs. Crawley.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Dr. Don Prosser officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hands of Grace Hospice, 119 Davis Road, #6A, Martinez, GA 30907.



The family will receive friends Saturday, at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019