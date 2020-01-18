Home

Burke Memorial Funeral Home
842 N Liberty Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
(706) 551-5100
Debra K. Hege
Waynesboro, GA—Funeral services for Debra K. Hege, age 60, who passed away at her residence on January 17, 2020, will be held at the Phillip Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Lovers Lane in Waynesboro, GA, on Monday January 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at the Burkeland Mennonite Church cemetery on Ga. Highway 56 South, Midville, GA.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Burkeland Mennonite Church from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burke Memorial Funeral Home, 842 Liberty Street Waynesboro, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
