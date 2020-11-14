1/1
Debra Key
Ms. Debra Key
Augusta, GA—Ms. Debra Key, daughter of the late Robert and Thomasenia Key, entered into rest Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Augusta University.
Debra was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey and was raised in Bronx, New York. She was a 1978 graduate of James Monroe High School. Debra graduated from Augusta Technical College with an A.A. in Allied Health. She was a continually active member of Good Shephard Baptist Church.
Debra Key is survived by her son, Maurice Desean Key (Karena); sisters, Pamela (Ruben) Roberson and Janine Nikki (Terrence) Cabarrus; brother, Robert (Pia) Rivers; aunts, Jean Tankersley, Mamie Joe (Herbert) Fryer, Carol Lively, all of Augusta, GA and Janice Garner, Trenton, NJ and host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Tuesday, November 17th, at the mortuary. Masks are required to be present at the viewing.
We would like to thank Yvette Hamilton, Linda Ware and David Hunter for the special care that have been given to us in this exceedingly difficult time. Words are not enough to express to you how grateful we are for the help, support, and kindness you gave us. Yvette and David were at the hospital to look after Debbie when we could not. Linda Ware was truly instrumental in making sure Debbie went to the hospital to be treated and Maurice's confidant. Thank you for being there.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
