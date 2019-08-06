|
|
Debra "Debbie" Leedom-Freeman
Hephzibah, Georgia—Debra "Debbie" Leedom-Freeman, 54, entered into rest Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her residence. Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Pastor David Martin officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/08/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019