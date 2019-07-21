Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Lynn Roberts Brady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Lynn Roberts Brady Obituary
Mrs. Debra Lynn Roberts Brady, 57, of Graniteville, SC, beloved wife of Mr. Scot James Brady, entered into rest peacefully in the comfort of her home, on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Born in Adams, NY, she was a daughter of David Roberts, Adams, NY and the late Sandra Yando Roberts. A "Navy Wife", she and Scot made their home in various locations, during Scot's Navy career, making Graniteville their home nearly twenty years ago. Debra was a kind loving and caring person. She loved being a Nurse at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, until declining health forced her to retire. She enjoyed listening to music, being with her friends and going to the beach. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren, Ansleigh, Emarie and Rylee Morales, Wyatt Sabath,, Haven and Kendal Brockman, Logan, Corley, Everly and Kroy Brock and of course her great-granddaughter, Ezralynn Morales.

In addition to her husband, parents and grands, family members include her children, Nichole Brockman, Aiken, SC, Heather Rose Morales, Graniteville, SC and Merriah Brock and her husband, Jerry, Chesapeake, VA and siblings, David Roberts, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Lorraine, NY, Jennifer Roberts, Watertown, NY and Jason Roberts and his wife, Sheila, NY.

Friends will be greeted by the family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Graniteville, SC.

If so desired memorials may be made to the Southeastern Firefighters Foundation. (www.burnfoundation.net)

Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Debra and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now