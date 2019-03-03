|
Debra Mims Kirkland, 67, wife of Steve C. Kirkland, entered into rest Friday, March 1, 2019, at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5th, 2019, at 3:00 PM from Silvercrest Baptist Church with Reverend Wayne Todd officiating. Mrs. Kirkland will lie in state from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Kirkland, daughter of Miller and Margaret James Mims, was a native of Augusta, and retired from the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Quality Management Department. She was a member of Silvercrest Baptist Church, where she was the organist and sang with the Crowns.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is survived by her children, Jana Kirkland Bolin (Josh), of Augusta, and Bradley Kirkland, also of Augusta; her grandchildren, Collette Bolin, Thatcher Bolin, Jessica Kirkland, Steven Kirkland, and Rebecca Jacobosky; her brother, Greg Mims (Jamie), of Augusta; her sister in law, Linda Bourke (Don), of Augusta; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Lawton Wylds, Jeff Mims, Bobby Kerr, Roger Tomlin, Jr, Bradley Kirkland, and Bennie Ramos.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Silvercrest Baptist Church, 3431 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends, Monday, March 4, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019