Debra Sterns
Martinez, GA—Debra Elaine Sterns, 65, entered into rest on October 12th, 2020. Wife of Curtis Stearns for the past 17 years. She was born on December 9th, 1954, to the late Andrew Polite, and the late Betty Purcell. She was a Registered Nurse at University Hospital. Additional survivors include, sons Christopher Edwards, Jeremy Stearns, and Jonathan Stearns, a daughter, Lori Stackpole, a brother, Donald Polite (Ruth), sisters, Peggy Truitt and Terri Ysaguirre, grandchildren, Audrey Moody, Christopher Stackpole, Kyle Stearns, Caroline Grace Bronson, Sophia Stackpole, Jackson Brunson, Kaylynn Stearns, Sawyer Stearns, and Codie Stearns, and one great grandchild, Levi Moody Hopkins. A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, at McNeill Funeral Home from 2pm - 4 pm with social distancing.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Ga. 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 10-15-2020'