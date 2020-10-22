Deirdra Wyman
Augusta, GA—Deirdra Young Wyman, age 60, entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born October 12,1960 to Robert Young Jr. and Barbara Jean Cohen of Augusta, GA.
She is survived by her mother Barbara Cohen; daughters Tabbatha ( Calvin) Green, Tabia Davis; fiancé David Bennett; sisters Vicki (Craig) Curry, Donya Cohen; grandchildren Taliyah Brandon, Tyriq Brandon, Lamartrez Green; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Boulevard, Augusta, GA. Viewing of the body will be from 2pm to to 6pm at C A Reid Funeral Home, 542 Laney Walker Boulevard, Augusta, GA.
