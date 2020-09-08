Ms.Delinda Loretta Williams
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Delinda Loretta Williams, entered into rest September 5, 2020 at University Hospital. A private service will be held.
Ms. Williams, a native of Edgefield County was a 1970 graduate of W. E. Parker High School. She retired from SRNS as a Lab Technical. She was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother Addie L. Anderson Williams; four sisters, Jacquelyn (Rev. Daniel) Johnson, Veronica Settlers, Roslyn Williams and Henrietta E. (Maurice) Pope; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - September 9, 2020