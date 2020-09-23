Della Marx
Hephzibah, GA—Della Marx 62, born April 3, 1958 left this earth on September 19, 2020. An amazing mother of four, Natasha Cook, Melissa Barnes, Tiffany Mack & Stacey Herron. She was a proud grandmother of 11. Della was the beloved wife to Les Marx for many years. Della loved spending time with her kids and grandkids cooking out laughing an listening to good old country and rock & roll. She also enjoyed taking long rides with her husband on his motorcycle! Her memory will be forever in our hearts , and be loved by all left to cherish her memory. Rest easy Beautiful !!! R.I.P
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/24/2020