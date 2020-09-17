Delle Harbin Hayman
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Mrs. Delle Harbin Hayman, age 94, loving wife of 43 years to the late Mr. Ernest Milton Hayman.
Mrs. Hayman was a native of Boneville, Ga. She was a longtime member of Lake Park Baptist Church where she enjoyed the fellowship of Young at Hearts and was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She was a devout Christian who spent many years helping others through the Augusta Rescue Mission, Developmentally Disabled Ministry and Disaster Relief with the Augusta Baptist Association, as well as the Joseph Still Burn Center. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Homestead Hospice, Southeast Hospice and Just Like Family Home Health Care for the loving care they provided.
She cherished, and loved to spend time with, her family which included her daughter: Cheryl Royal (Larry); granddaughters: Jennifer R. Gower (Dave) and Allison R. Lively (Ashton); great-grandchildren Derrick T. Tuft (Courtney), Trevor M. Tuft, Bryan J Tuft (Jessennya), Haley J. Brim, Jacob G. Brim, Julian A. Lively IV, Thaxter R. Lively, and Harbin Elizabeth Lively; great-great-grandchildren: Mason, Ian, Maverick, Aurora and Silas Tuft; brother: Harold Harbin.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park with Ashton Lively officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Baptist Association (Developmentally Disabled Ministry). 1120 Marks Church Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
