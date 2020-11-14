1/
Delma Bandy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Delma Bandy
Ellijay , GA—Mrs. Delma Bandy, 89, wife of the late Carl Bandy, entered into rest on Sunday, November 08, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Albert Hilson and the late Julia Mae Hilson. Born in Augusta, GA and a longtime CSRA resident before moving to Ellijay, GA.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and going antique shopping. In addition to her husband and parents family members include her sons, Carleton Bandy, AL Bandy, and Don Bandy, her late brother, Harry Hilson, step-siblings, Cecil Hilson and Ethel Hilson, grandchildren, Deanna "DeeDee" Barrie, Carly Bandy, and John Bandy.
The family will greet friends beginning at 7 o'clock until 9 o'clock on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. A Graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829. Pastor Dexter Lambert will be officiating.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved