Mrs. Delma Bandy
Ellijay , GA—Mrs. Delma Bandy, 89, wife of the late Carl Bandy, entered into rest on Sunday, November 08, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Albert Hilson and the late Julia Mae Hilson. Born in Augusta, GA and a longtime CSRA resident before moving to Ellijay, GA.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and going antique shopping. In addition to her husband and parents family members include her sons, Carleton Bandy, AL Bandy, and Don Bandy, her late brother, Harry Hilson, step-siblings, Cecil Hilson and Ethel Hilson, grandchildren, Deanna "DeeDee" Barrie, Carly Bandy, and John Bandy.
The family will greet friends beginning at 7 o'clock until 9 o'clock on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. A Graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2648 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC 29829. Pastor Dexter Lambert will be officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2020