Delores Williams
Beech Island, SC—Funeral services for Ms. Delores S. Williams will be held 2 PM Saturday August 31, 2019 at Runs Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 1-2 PM) with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery (Bush Family Plot).
Friends may call the residence of her niece, Ms. Marinda Bush, 52 Broadway Street, Aiken, SC 29803, (803)-335-6438 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123 from 4-8 PM Friday.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019