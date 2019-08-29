Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
803-649-6123
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Runs Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Runs Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Williams Obituary
Delores Williams
Beech Island, SC—Funeral services for Ms. Delores S. Williams will be held 2 PM Saturday August 31, 2019 at Runs Missionary Baptist Church, (Viewing 1-2 PM) with Rev. Stevie Berry, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery (Bush Family Plot).
Friends may call the residence of her niece, Ms. Marinda Bush, 52 Broadway Street, Aiken, SC 29803, (803)-335-6438 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123 from 4-8 PM Friday.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries