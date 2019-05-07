|
|
Mrs. Delphine Pickens Simpkins, of Walker Road, entered into rest May 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of which the Rev. Dr. Rodney Edmond pastor and the Rev. Leroy Robertson eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Simpkins, a native of Edgefield County was a 1977 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Simpkins; a daughter, Samika Simpkins; her mother, Minnie Bell Buggs Pickens; four sisters, Janice Pickens, Joan Simpkins, Sandra Jenkins Pickens and Ruby Simpkins; two grandchildren, Jaedon Wallace and Steven Page; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2019