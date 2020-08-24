1/1
Demenyaca LaShawn Morton
Beech Island, SC—Demenyaca LaShawn Morton, entered into rest August 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating.Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Demenyaca was a 1993 graduate of Silver Bluff High School and received a Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design from USC-Aiken. She was employed by ARISE as a Customer Support Technical. She had her own Food Service Business. She was baptized at Hazel Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Kyle Mason Morton; her parents, James and Helen Felder Morton; two brothers, Reginald Morton and Markas (Sabrina) Morton; a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held from 3-6 pm Friday at the funeral home with mask and social distancing.
G. L. Brightharp & sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
The Augusta Chronicle - August 25, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
