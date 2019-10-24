|
Demetra Karapatakis Verenes Gray
Aiken, SC—Demetra Karapatakis Verenes Gray of Aiken entered into rest on October 23, 2019, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Gray was born in Plomarion, Greece, on December 22, 1932 to the late Constantinos and Irene Karapatakis. After her marriage to Nick Verenes in Nassau, Bahamas, she made Aiken her home. She was 17 years old when she arrived in Aiken and spoke no English at the time. She was very proud of her Greek heritage as well as her American citizenship. For many years, she and her husband owned businesses in downtown Aiken and she subsequently retired from Aiken Industries. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, was especially proud of her family, loved to travel and garden, and felt blessed to live in a community that provided so many educational opportunities for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Nick Verenes and Fred Gray, her sister, Mersina Psichogios, and her brother, John Karapatakis.
Survivors include two sons: Deno N. (Robin) Verenes and J. Chris (Carol) Verenes, both of Aiken, SC; adopted daughter (niece), Maria Karapatakis of Athens, Greece; her beloved five grandchildren: Nick (Roni) Verenes of Lexington, SC; Lisa (Eric) Lake of Cincinnati, Ohio; Michael (Anna) Verenes of Winston-Salem, NC; Bradley Verenes of Columbia, SC; Natalie (Luke) Dennis of Columbia, SC; and her 5 great grandchildren – John, Carson, Will, Adelyn, and Lucas. In addition, she is survived by her sisters, Persa Karapatakis of Aiken SC, Maria Gagali of Plomarion, Greece; sister-in-law Mersina Karapatakis of North Augusta, SC; cousin Sultana Cholakis; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 25, 2019 at George Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service being held at 6:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Augusta, GA, with burial thereafter at Bethany Cemetery, Aiken SC.
Pallbearers will be Eric Lake, Nick Verenes, Michael Verenes, Bradley Verenes, and Luke Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair Street, Augusta GA 30901 or a .
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., Aiken SC 29801, is in charge of arrangements.
