Demetress Glenn Howard
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Demetress G. Howard entered into rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Augusta. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Aiken, SC. Survivors are his mother, Evelyn Howard, two sons, Brian Pittman and Jonathan Howard; three daughters, Shamika "Diedre" Scott and Tia Howard; two brothers Tony Howard, and Greg (Joyce) Howard; two sisters, Alice (Charlie) Barron and Barbara Harris, ten granchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. viewing will be held with social distancing on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits