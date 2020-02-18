|
Dennis "Coach" Burau
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Friday, February 14, 2020 Dennis W. "Coach" Burau, 82, husband of Patricia Burau. Denny was born on June 7, 1937 in Fergus Falls MN. His family moved to Moline IL where his dad worked in the original John Deere plant, a fact that Denny stated with pride. He attended Moline High School and Moline Jr College playing basketball and baseball and still keeps in touch with friends from his time there.
In addition to his wife Pat, Dennis is survived by his daughter: Catherine Helen Jordan (Eddie); son: Frank Baxter Burau; grandchildren: Christopher B. Jordan (Maddalyn), Desiree Burau, Holly Ann Jordan, and Lauren Elizabeth Jordan. Additional family members include sisters-in-law: Jarlath Burau and Catherine W. Glendenning; brother-in-law: Richard Baxter, Jr (Wanda); nieces: Deeann Glendenning, Shawn Tegtmeier (Gary), Sheila Burau, Sharyl Burau (Steve) and Stephanie Baxter; nephews: Derek Burau (Lara), Richard Baxter III (Jennifer), and Matthew Baxter; and several great nieces and nephews, and Denny's four legged best friend "Buddy". He was preceded in death by his brother: Donald "Donnie" F. Burau.
Denny had a very special career in athletics highlighted by an athletic scholarship to play basketball at Arizona State University. He gave this up to return home when his mother became ill and needed him with her. It was not long before his reputation allowed him to be recruited to play basketball at Georgia Southern College/University in Statesboro, GA. After graduation he served in numerous positions coaching high school basketball and serving as Graduate Assistant at Georgia Southern before coming to Augusta College/University to coach Junior varsity basketball (Baby Jags). His talented team members were quickly "promoted" to the varsity leading him to be tasked to develop a new program at Augusta College, the varsity baseball program. This journey outside his strongest skill area brought him unmeasured joy and great memories and many very special friends that he was in touch with throughout his life. Additional special friends were made through his basketball career and his time at the Wilson Y. Special friends include Lennart Carlson, Craig Spinks, and Virginia Bradshaw. Peggy Langston supported Denny and his family through many years and his family wishes to express their sincere appreciation.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church with The Rev. Jim T. Said Preacher and The Rev. Amy S. Bradley Celebrant. Internment in the Burial Garden and a reception will follow at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 3321 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 or to The Wilson Family Y, 3570 Wheeler Rd. Augusta GA, 30909 attention: Children and Adaptive Programs.
