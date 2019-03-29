Ret. SFC Dennis E. Mehaffie of Blythe Ga. passed away Sunday March 24,2019 after a short Illness. He was born in Harrisburg Pa. where he spent his childhood years prior to joining the US Army. He served his country honorably for 22 years.He has been employed at the US Post office as a transportation mechanic for 23 years. Dennis is survived by his wife of 46 years Sarah S. Mehaffie ,his son Dennis (Eddie) E. Mehaffie Jr of Blythe Ga. and his daughter Denise Mehaffie Washington (Jimmy) of Grovetown Ga. and a grandson Houston Washington. A brother John A. Mehaffie Jr.of Harrisburg Pa. two sisters Kathy Mehafffie Seidel of Harrisburg Pa. and Annie Mehaffie Smith of Selins Grove Pa. He is preceded in death by his parents John A Mehaffie and Ester B. Mehaffie and his sister Joyce A. Mehaffie. The funeral will be held Saturday March 30 2019 at 1:00pm at Thomas L. King Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Givens officiating.The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral at the funeral home.Interment will be at the Mehaffie Family Cemetery 3847 Parwood Rd Blythe Ga. with Full Military honors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 501 St.. Jude pl . Memphis TN. 38105 or Forces United/ 701 Greene St. suite 104 Augusta Ga. 30901 or Fisher House 280 Ft. Gordon Ga 30905



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary