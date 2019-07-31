|
|
Mr. Dennis James Hennessey
North Augusta , SC—Mr. Dennis James Hennessey, 64, of North Augusta, SC, beloved husband of Minnie Elaine Shepard Hennessey, was welcomed into Heaven, on Monday, July 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of Rosa Lee Wheeler Turner, Augusta, GA and the late Walter Francis Hennessey. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1974 and was honorably discharged with the rank of SP4, in 1977. Dennis was a very patriotic person who loved his country dearly. For his honorable service, he was awarded the National Defense Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Drivers Badge, Bronze Pershing Medal, Silver Pershing Medal, Expert M-16 Rifle and Army Commendation Medal. He as was a formerly employed by Georgia Pacific. Dennis was known for being a "stickler" for detail. Any project that he was involved in had to be perfect. He was a very dedicated member of the Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene, where he was a member of the Manup Bible Study Group, Driven by the Spirit Motorcycle Ministry, helped with the Soup Kitchen and was a parking lot attendant. He enjoyed traveling, home projects and being with his family, friends and church family.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include several siblings, step-children and their spouses, Regina and Thomas Cox, Valarie and John Suer, Nola Shepard and her companion, Horace Anderson and Alan and Wanda Perkins, as well as a host of other family members and his church family.
The family will greet friends beginning at 3 o'clock on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 o'clock at the church. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald Waters Charlie Mills, Gordon Roy, Denny Giddings and Treye Sharpe.
It has been requested that memorials be made to Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene. (www.mvnazarene.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence of the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/01/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019