Dennis Larry Spires Sr.
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC - Dennis Larry Spires Sr. entered into rest on February 6, 2020, at the age of 77. Larry is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Helen Spires, four children Larry Spires, Keith Spires, Michelle Kight, and Tammy Mayson, seven grandchildren and one brother Gary Spires Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents Furman Spires and Mattie Lou Steele, and brothers Ray Spires and Hayward Spires.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Aiken County. Larry served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years. Larry retired as an electrician in 1994. Larry loved spending family time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday February 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene 3526 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville SC 29829.
If desired friends may make memorial contributions to the . Donations made be made online or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday February 9, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020