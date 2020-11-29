Dennis Lee Cloud
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Dennis Lee Cloud, 68, entered into rest November 27, 2020 at his residence.
Dennis was born on July 8, 1952 to the late William Neal Cloud and Mary Helen Walker Cloud. He was a crane operator and a Baptist by faith. Mr. Cloud loved riding his motorcycle and feeling the wind in his face, and NASCAR. Dennis loved his pontoon boat and lake life. He was a friend to everyone if you knew Dennis you had a friend. He was the most loving and caring person anyone could ask for. If you was in need his family said he would give you the shirt off his back to help you. He was always concerned about others before himself. Dennis was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie Jo Gibson Cloud, a brother, Michael Cloud, Lyons, Georgia.
Left behind to cherish Dennis memories is his son, Matthew Cloud, Navarre, Florida; brothers, William N. Cloud, Jr., Lyons, Georgia, Clarence Cloud (Tedra), Vidalia, Georgia, Jim Cloud, Appling, Tim Cloud, Lyons, Georgia, Rudy Cloud, Appling; sister, Susan Cloud Shoemaker, Middleton, TN.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1st at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ron Hankel officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Per CDC requirements the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested. Due to the current national health concern, the family would appreciate all phone calls, cards, texts, and e-mails.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dennis Lee Cloud.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/30/2020