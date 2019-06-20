|
|
Funeral Services for Mr. Dennis Murphy Vowell, 91, who entered into rest June 18, 2019, will be conducted Friday at 12 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. E. Finley Limehouse officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mr. Vowell was born September 3, 1927 in Hinze, MS, son of Martis Millard and Quillie Mathis Vowell. He loved his wife, girls and grandchildren dearly. He was a member of Matlock Baptist Church. Dennis retired from Dunn Electric after 38 years and was a member of IBEW Local 1579, Augusta, GA. He was a busy man of many talents and skills. Dennis did not sit still, he was always tinkering with something. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. In addition to his welding skills, he was a Master Electrician. He was a great mechanic having run his own auto shop for many years. Everyone came to Dennis for advice on cars, lawnmowers and many other things. Dennis and Bonnie had a passion for traveling in their motorhome, fishing and camping. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Bonnie Kate Smith Vowell; son Dennis Murphy Vowell, Jr., two brothers and eight sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise Vowell (Neil) Byrnes of Summerville, SC and Sharon Vowell (Wayne) Boyce of Belvedere, SC; four grandchildren, Dennis Wade Boyce (Leslie), Nicole Boyce Jordan, Leslie Byrnes Wright (Kane) and Ashley Byrnes Davey (Brett); six great-grandchildren, Forrest, Bryce, Abby, Reese, Ansley and Charlotte; two brothers, Travis Glen Vowell of Louisville, MS and Dwayne Vowell of McKenzie, TN; and his best friend and companion, Murphy his Shih Tzu.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Johnson, Richard Johnson, Dan Johnson, Richard Butts, Frank Rollins and Rock Willingham.
Memorial may be made to Bully4You Rescue and Rehabilitation, Inc., 1021 Marie Drive, Warrenville, SC 29851.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019