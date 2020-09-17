Dennis Paul Bell
Augusta, Georgia—Dennis Paul Bell entered into rest at his residence on September 13th, 2020. Mr. Bell was the beloved son of the late Marie (Pizzino) Bell and Paul Bell. He was the brother of Dean Bell. Dennis was the cherished Father of Kristine Marie Bell and devoted Grandfather of Nicholas Joseph Mazzola. Dennis was the loving and cherished Husband of Diane Hart. He was born on June 2nd, 1954, and raised in Brooklyn, New York, but resided in Augusta, Georgia. Mr. Bell is survived by his Ex-Wife Mrs. Kathleen Bell, his Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. We all love you!! Until we meet again!!
