Dennis Seago Obituary
Dennis Weldon Seago husband of Ellen Schlein Seago entered into rest, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the VA Medical Center. Oh that my words were now written! Oh that they were printed in a book! That they were graven with a iron pen and lead in the rock for ever! For I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth. Job 19:23-25.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.

He was born in Augusta to the late Earl and Nellie Reeves Seago. He was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church and a former member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He retired from Hertz Rental Car.

Other survivors include his children, Troy Bridges-Seago and Darlene Seago both of Augusta; brother, Earl Seago of Augusta; granddaughter, Lauren (Andrew) Larabee.

The family would like to thank the staff of Heroes Haven 6 Delta VA downtown Div., and Heroes Point 2B of the Uptown Div.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 P.M., at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
